CLINTON — Clinton County discussed leasing a communications tower owned by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges for $6,000 a year during a meeting Thursday.
The August derecho damaged the KROS radio station tower in Clinton, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
The county discussed installing a permanent tower at the former Clinton landfill site, but the site was determined to be less ideal than the county thought to install a tower, Communications Director Eric Dau said in April. The county shifted its focus to leasing the tower owned by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Dau said during Thursday's Board of Supervisors meeting that the lease is $500 a month for five years. The 911 board would be the entity signing the lease, Dau said.
“Historically, that’s where equipment is under,” Dau said. “The concern, however, with 911 board is we’re well aware the funding from that board comes from home surcharge dollars. So that’s not a consistent income source," said Dau.
"We’re not in any danger of being out of money. However, it’s just a concern because of not having that consistent income source," said Dau. "So we do have a commitment from the communications to backfill if need be if we would get into some sort of situation where funding would be an issue."
The communications commission is funded by the allocation from the Board of Supervisors through the budget process, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said. The communications commission's ability to fulfill its commitment could depend on the commitment from the Supervisors, Srp said.
Dau said there was some concern about the county getting into another lease agreement. Dau spoke with the county's insurance provider, who said the insurance would be similar to renter's insurance, Dau said.
The only downside to leasing the tower is the county would not be able to pursue Federal Emergency Management Agency Funds if another situation similar to the derecho arises because they would not own the tower, Dau said.
Srp asked whether the insurance would cover and provide for the county to construct a new tower if needed or to cover an interim solution.
They still needs to work out those details, Dau said.
"That's where I'm going to work with Julie (Bray) to make sure that we are able to, at the very least, provide the interim solution," Dau said. "Preferably construct a new tower if need be, but the interim solution is at the very minimum."
Clinton County Supervisors authorized the issuance of $4.75 million in general obligation bonds, and levying a tax to pay for the bonds, in February. They authorized levying of a debt service tax levy to pay for the bonds for communications upgrades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.