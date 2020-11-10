CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker plans to lay out financing options for the county for proposed communications upgrades next week.
The August derecho storm damaged the KROS tower, which Clinton County was leasing for first responder communications, Clinton County Communications Manager Eric Dau said earlier this year.
On Monday, Dau said a quote from Motorola lists total costs to upgrade at over $5.4 million.
Some of the installation costs have already been accounted for, Dau said. The costs are for the Clinton Police and Fire Departments that have already been either quoted in or billed or paid for as of the last billing cycle, Dau stated.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said part of the project has already been put in motion to the point where the county is already committed to an outcome. Now it’s a matter of figuring out the scale and scope of the outcome and final details, he said.
“We‘ve already committed to installing of significant amount of Motorola equipment on the City of Clinton vehicles, both PD and fire, in order to keep them operational,” Srp said. “Because after the storm they had poor signal availability if any signal availability at all.”
If the county had not received assistance from Motorola and the response from the Iowa State Interoperable Communications System to get supplemental power, the county would not have an active system right now, Srp said. There were a number of commitments the county needed to make.
The county has the option of renting space for the communications tower, but there are a number of issues and concerns with renting space for the tower, Srp said. The county does not want to have a place that can fill anyone else on the tower if it is not necessary, Srp said. The county wants to have a prime spot and to make sure it has a prime signal strength for the services.
“There’s also the experience we had when we’re on somebody else’s tower and that tower goes down,” Srp said. “And it created a number of complications, where if we owned that tower, we could have replaced it and started the process very quickly with our insurance. And we didn’t have that option available and created some of these other challenges.”
Motorola is looking for acceptance of the agreement by Dec. 21, Dau said.
Van Lancker said Monday that he has three different plans on how the fund the project. Srp said the funding could come from a combination of multiple options.
“I know that we’ve talked about combining different resources and different pools and different accounts and different availability of funds,” Srp said. “Anything from bonding to use of some reserves.”
