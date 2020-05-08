CLINTON — Clinton County elected officials and department heads are looking at what to require of employees when they return to work during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Clinton County Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said the sheriff’s office, jail staff and 911 communications are checking temperatures of everyone, which she says is “quite the documentation.” She said there are companies that require each employee to self check before coming to work.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp supports employee self-monitoring efforts. He believes county employees should be able to monitor their own personal health and make a determination about their ability to be at work and return to work.
“I don’t see the temperature checking as practical for a number of reasons,” Srp said. “I’m really concerned about our ability to implement that successfully in all it would entail. I know it could be done, so if that’s what the board wants to do, but I am kind of concerned with its implementation.”
Public Health Official Michele Cullen suggested the county make sure there is a process in place to ensure county employees are self-monitoring.
“Make sure people are self-monitoring so we don’t back into the old habits of ‘I have a headache. I have a fever. I’m still going to come (to work),’” Cullen said. “Or ‘I have respiratory symptoms but it’s OK. I don’t feel that bad. I’m still going to come.’ Because we don’t want to get back into those habits, at least right now, until we get through all of this in the next six months, year.”
Srp asked how the county should address seasonal allergies. He said there are certain symptoms that fit into the criteria of not coming to work but that he can comfortably say there is not anything contagious. Cullen said the county and employees should consider staying home if they have new symptoms.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney was planning to begin some county projects when county buildings reopen. These projects would include bridge replacement projects, where employees would be at a job site and all report to the same place. He said county engineering employees currently have staggered start and stop times and, for the most part, are working in a machine or with one employee on a grader at a time. He said once they start bridge projects, employees will work closer to each other.
Cullen believes prescreening employees is important, especially if they are working within one or 2 feet of each other. She also suggested the engineering department consider utilizing masks. She said masks would reduce the risk of spreading the virus. However, she said she knows glasses can fog up when using a mask and does not want to cause an injury to a county employee.
Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness said on Monday that within a few days he anticipated having enough cloth masks as an option for employees. He did say the masks are not universal in construction and he is unsure how effective they are. He does not recommend requiring them to be worn but said they should have enough masks for everyone to have a couple masks if they want them.
Aldridge said she has had discussion with Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson and 911 Communications Manager Eric Dau about having county employees wear masks if they are within 6 feet of each other. Aldridge said county employees have been asked to wear them if they are not 6 feet apart.
“Like Chance (Kness) said, it’s not 100% protection,” Aldridge said. “But it’s really just in case you’re asymptomatic that you’re not spreading it to the other person and vice versa. So it’s more just a safety net. So I guess we could have in our policy, still if you can’t keep 6 feet away then you should probably have a mask on. That’s how I feel.”
Cullen believes wearing a mask is a good idea if county employees cannot be 6 feet part. However, she said she does not know the circumstances of how close the engineering employees are. She again stressed she does not want to put any employees at risk by requiring them to wear a mask.
