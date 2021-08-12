CLINTON — Clinton County officials continue to discuss entering into a wage study to evaluate where they are at in terms of wages throughout the county.
In June, Clinton County Supervisors authorized Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge to proceed with Requests for Proposals for a wage study. The county received three proposals, two from Gallagher and one from RSM, Aldridge said Monday.
The county focused Monday on a proposal from Gallagher, which was originally $60,000. Aldridge was able to get the proposal down to $40,000, she said, because Gallagher thought the county needed job descriptions as well, but the county already has most job descriptions written.
“Right now I only have maybe a couple to finish with [Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy] Steve Diesch, and everybody else has theirs,” Aldridge said.
“I’m actually in the process of working with each of the directors to review them to make sure that they are up to snuff as much as they could be before the study happens,” Aldridge said. “Specifically looking at what are things that you really could not handle them not doing? What are the essential functions? What are the education requirements? Those kind of things will be some of the key items that they look at for cross reference.”
The proposal is not just to look at wages, Aldridge said. They would look at establishing minimum, maximum and middle pay grades, she said.
County Auditor Eric Van Lancker suggested the study include pay for elected officials.
The county compensation board currently makes recommendations for pay increases for elected officials. The only area that goes outside of sheer ranking of population would be a situation similar to the auditor’s office where one auditor may have different responsibilities than another auditor throughout the state, Supervisor Dan Srp said.
Van Lancker questioned why the auditor, recorder and treasurer are paid essentially the same rate, citing all the election laws and ability for the auditor to be fined.
“If I was going to run for a county office now, why wouldn’t I just run for county recorder?” Van Lancker said. “And that’s no insult to what our recorders do at all. But I’m just saying, if you look at the duties for each office, considering that laws are just passed, I think the whole state should be reconsidering these offices.”
Every job and every position has a top level of pay, Board Vice-Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said. Once employees reach that level, that is where they are at, he said. There is not a pay increase or an extra week of vacation just because an employee has worked with the county for 30 years, he said.
The county has not had a very good process for naming someone a secretary I, II or III except for someone having more experience with the county, Aldridge said.
“They’re a valued employee, so then the elected official or director will come and say, well this person’s definitely working at the function of a Secretary II,” Aldridge said.
“The job descriptions are so minimal in knowing what those are that it’ll be nice to have somebody else look at it and say, this is what I think we need to pull these guys out. This would be I, II, III,” Aldridge said.
There is value in having someone with 20 years of experience as a secretary working in the county office, Board Chairman Tom Determann said.
The county could look at establishing an office lead position with a different job description for someone in this position, Aldridge said.
Aldridge anticipates holding a meeting between Gallagher representatives and Aldridge, Determann and Budget Director Nick Manrique. They would then make a presentation to the full board in a public meeting, she said.
Aldridge recommended the county pursue the $40,000 option. No action was taken at Monday’s meeting. There was no resolution to consider at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.