CLINTON — Clinton County officials are considering how to allocate the $9 million they are slated to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker and County Budget Director Nick Manrique have been working for several weeks to collect information from department heads to estimate what the Supervisors may want to consider for use of the funds, Van Lancker said Monday.
Van Lancker on Monday recommended the county budget $1.5 million for county organization repayment for any loss the county sustained from COVID-19’s impact. The $1.5 million is going to probably be more than what the county needs but they want to use a conservative number, Van Lancker said.
They recommend the county budget $5.5 million to go toward broadband improvements and about $2 million to go to upcoming outside agency requests, Van Lancker said.
The county approved funding a $150,000 broadband study Monday. Counties throughout the state are looking at utilizing American Rescue Plan funding for broadband improvements, Van Lancker said.
”We’re all having the same conversations that we’re having now that ‘Oh, we’re getting this big pot of money but you know what, the county doesn’t really need this full allotment,’” Van Lancker said. “We got a lot of CARES money. We don’t have a lot of non-profits that need a ton of money. Because they’ve all got money. So they’re all dealing with this big leftover in big counties. Very few of them have water and wastewater systems like we don’t have. So they’re all looking at broadband options.”
Some community partners have had a significant reduction in revenue and some significant increases in expenses, Supervisor Dan Srp said. Most of the organizations Srp is thinking of provide a high level of service back to the community and satisfy a tremendous amount of need within the community, he said.
”We want to keep those services available and at a time when some of this challenge could be putting them on just the edge of being able to stay open and stay viable right now,” Srp said. “We know that some of our partner organizations in the county have had those challenging discussions recently. So we want to protect keeping services available in town.”
Making broadband connections more available to the county’s rural population and the whole county also satisfies a lot of that interest for educational purposes, income generated purposes and industry, Srp believes. Broadband access is a huge driver and tool for economic development, Srp said. There are many entities that have broadband access on their list of criteria before even considering locating somewhere, Srp added.
Local cities are also getting an allotment based on population as part of the American Rescue Plan, Van Lancker said. The cities should be getting their allotment about the same time the county receives its allocation, he added.
Srp noted some of the community partner agencies the county is thinking about assisting with funding also work closely with cities in the county. Srp wants to ensure the entities are not getting reimbursed double or triple by multiple entities, he said.
The county can coordinate any allocation to outside agencies with the local cities, Van Lancker said.
”We could certainly coordinate with the three larger communities in Clinton County to see,” Van Lancker said. “They may not be budgeting any of their funds for non-profit assistance. It’s totally up to them.”
The Supervisors did not decide how to use the available funding from the American Rescue Plan, with the exception of the $150,000 for the broadband study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.