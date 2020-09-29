CLINTON — Clinton County officials approved a resolution Monday to implement a policy to use county employees as poll workers, if needed, during the upcoming general election.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the resolution adopting the Clinton County employee poll worker policy.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker supports the policy. He noted last week they have a good supply of names for people interested in working as poll workers but added not everyone has agreed to serve as poll workers. Van Lancker added the county knows from the primary election that some people will back out as the county gets closer to Election Day. County employees may be more willing to drive out of their precinct than non-county employees, Van Lancker suggested.
Van Lancker knows there are private companies that are paying employees for the day with the employee going to work the polls. The poll worker also gets paid for working the polls, Van Lancker said. He said the employee in Clinton County would get paid the $9 or $9.25 poll worker rate and not their normal county hourly rate.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge questioned whether the policy is just due to the COVID-19 pandemic or if the auditor can declare a need for poll workers and use the policy. Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin Jr. both supported allowing the county auditor to use the policy as needed.
Van Lancker supported the policy allowing a county employee to be told to help cover a polling location in the county.
“That would make this program much more beneficial to me,” Van Lancker said. “If you’re going to say I’m going to pay you for our eight hours of work here and poll worker pay but you’re going to go where I say. And then if they don’t want to then they’re back to their usual job on Tuesday. But I think that would be really helpful.”
Van Lancker added the county auditor’s office currently has a list of 27 people they have not plugged into the polls yet. Most of the people are in the Clinton area, Van Lancker said. He knew as of last week they were three to four people short in Delmar, he added.
“I know we’re trying to put more people at polling locations than we usually have worked,” Van Lancker said. “As Supervisor Irwin knows, he worked the primary, so that we can keep up with safety measures, health measures, disinfectant, that sort of thing. So as far as how many I need right now, we’re working on that. But like I said when I started, a reserve list is always great to have.”
Van Lancker noted there are things that could come up on the day of the election. The county employee could be used if poll workers do not show up at a polling location or to help count absentee ballots, Van Lancker said.
Van Lancker estimated on Sept. 14 the county would have 17 to 19 polling locations open. The county had five polling locations open for the June primary election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.