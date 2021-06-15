CLINTON — Clinton County employees will get a 3% total increase for fiscal year 2022.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Monday to move all county employees budgeted to receive a 2% increase in fiscal year 2022 to receive a 3% increase. The Supervisors will remain at a 2% increase. All other elected officials were already budgeted to receive a 3% increase.
Preliminary numbers indicate moving everyone budgeted to receive 2% up to 3% will cost between $100,000 and $125,000, County Budget Director Nick Manrique said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. That amount includes wages, federal withholding and pension costs, he said.
Supervisors Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. supported the county employees receiving 3% increases to match the 3% increases approved for the sheriff’s union during arbitration, he said. Irwin questioned why other county employees should not also receive 3% increases once it was awarded to Clinton County Sheriff’s Office personnel through the arbitration ruling.
“My feeling is once the arbitration ruling came that everybody within that entity was going to get the 3%, it’s going to be tough but I feel that everybody should get 3% throughout the rest of the county,” Irwin said.
Board Chairman Tom Determann also supported the county moving the employee increases from 2% to 3%, he said. It was a tough year on everyone, Determann noted. County employees helped keep county business going, he added.
“I don’t think we really had any complaints about providing county services,” Determann said. “So I think overall, I think everyone pitched in and we kept the county going without much troubles. I just think it’s fair to share it with everyone.”
Supervisor Dan Srp believes the increase merited consideration from the Supervisors. He is not a fan of the retroactive approach and would rather have it be a budget discussion, he said. However, there is no doubt employee groups across the entire county stepped up, Srp said.
“We’ve got a great team that’s been able to facilitate county services staying in place,” Srp said. “Those are all absolutely correct considerations. So I think it merits the consideration and I’m glad it was brought up to at least discuss.”
The county last week approved keeping employee health insurance contributions at 8% for fiscal year 2022. The county had budgeted for county employees to contribute 11% but chose to keep contributions at 8% so all contributions are in line with sheriff’s office employees, a decision made after the sheriff’s union arbitration ruled that sheriff’s union employees will contribute 8% for fiscal year 2022 beginning July 1.
