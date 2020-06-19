CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution Monday to approve an agreement with Jackson County to provide interim engineering services.
The proposed resolution says the purpose of the temporary agreement is to establish a working mechanism between the counties so the Jackson County Board of Supervisors may utilize County Engineer Todd Kinney’s services during the time it will take the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to fill the current vacancy for its county engineer position.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will also consider resolutions to approve change orders for the Andover shed project and DeWitt shed project.
The board will also hold discussion, with possible action, on administration building security cameras.
Formal action and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
