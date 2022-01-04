CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday to establishing voting precincts in the county.
The Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution approving an amendment to the Clinton County Code of Ordinances establishing precincts in conformance with the population for 2020.
"This is the ordinance that we have to do every 10 years that sets the voting precincts for Clinton County," Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday.
The approved voting precincts reduce the number of precincts in the county from 26 precincts to 24 precincts, Van Lancker said. The approved changes include sending Toronto and their township to vote with the Spring Rock/Wheatland precinct. Center Township will consolidate with the Deep Creek/Goose Lake precinct, Van Lancker said. Other changes are consolidating Low Moor with Eden Township and moving Camanche Township on its own, Van Lancker said. The changes to Low Moor and Camanche Township are due to changes in legislative districts, Van Lancker said.
The county auditor's office strives to provide an opportunity for county residents to vote, Van Lancker said. There was low voter turnout and difficulty finding poll workers at both Toronto and Center Township, he stated. The combinations for Toronto and Center Township are the same as they were during the COVID-19 pandemic when the county had to combine polling locations, he added.
"Those two combinations are two that we actually had during the pandemic," Van Lancker said. "And they seemed to work out well. We didn't really have any complaints about those as well."
The Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution to adopt an ordinance establishing Clinton County precincts. Approval of the resolution was required before the county approved the ordinance for voting precincts, Van Lancker said.
