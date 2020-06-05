CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voiced support for allowing County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson to fill a position in the department as early as July 1, which will result in a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021 of about $12,000 if the person is hired in early July.
Johnson last week informed the board he received official notice an employee is planning to retire from the county. The employee’s last day will be July 1. Johnson said the employee has 492 hours the county must pay out after her official retirement date. He said there will be an additional 3 1/2 months for which the county will pay the employee after July 1.
Johnson last week said “it would be nice” to fill the position right away but added he did not have the funds in the budget for this fiscal year or next fiscal year. Johnson did not anticipate being able to hire the position prior to fiscal year 2021 even with board approval but said it would require a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021 if the county hires the position while the current employee is still being paid.
“Even if you approved it today for me to refill the position, by the time I get someone hired it’s going to be in next year’s budget before they start anyway,” Johnson said.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said he supports Johnson proceeding with hiring for the position as early as July 1.
Irwin cited the challenges of keeping the county facilities clean.
“I think we’re going to have so many more issues trying to keep facilities clean and sanitized over the next few months that I don’t want to fall behind and have any issues going forward,“ Irwin said. “So I would like to have a replacement hired and ready to go as soon as the time comes.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said he normally would want to wait but with the situation with COVID-19, he supports filling the position as soon as possible.
Board Chairman Dan Srp said at this point the county does not have the ability to complete an additional budget amendment in the current fiscal year and asked Johnson to make sure the start date is in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
“That sounds like you have the support for proceeding with the hire,” Srp said. “And Supervisors acknowledge and anticipate a budget amendment request specific to that labor to be included with our first budget amendment for the fiscal year 2021.”
