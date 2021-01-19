CLINTON — Clinton County Health officials continue to work to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 1,600 people already vaccinated.
Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen confirmed Tuesday the county has vaccinated 1,657 people. She is unsure how many of these individuals have received the second dose of the vaccine but confirmed at least 1,657 people have started the vaccination series. Right now, the county health office is out of vaccines, except for second doses.
“As far as I know, the county did receive our second doses,” Cullen said. “So we are starting second dose clinics on Friday and we will continue over the next 10 days to make sure that everybody that’s started this series gets their second dose.”
The State of Iowa said phase 1B can begin Feb. 1, Cullen said. Phase 1B includes individuals 75 and older and correctional workers, law enforcement, teachers, child care workers and industrial workers if those workers are not able to social distance, Cullen said. Cullen’s issue right now is not scheduling clinics but is with the allocations, she said.
“Right now, I’ve not received any number of allocations for the state beginning Feb. 1,” Cullen said. “So as you can imagine, that’s kind of difficult with planning.”
In the orders that have been given, 50% of the allocations are to be given to individuals 75 years old and older, Cullen said. Clinton County Health has talked to MercyOne about doing 75 and older clinics, Cullen said. Several local pharmacies want to help, Cullen added.
“I think we will have those people 75 and older covered and they can get the vaccine,” Cullen said. “Our problem is we just don’t know what the allocation is going to be. So that’s kind of something that bothers me a little bit just because it kind of hampers my planning when I don’t know how much I’m going to get.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann has received questions about why other states are allowing vaccines for individuals 65 years old and above, while Iowa is allowing vaccines for individuals 75 years old and older.
Iowa is opening up vaccines to individuals 75 years old and older because of the low number of allocations, Cullen said. If allocations are low with high supply and demand, people will get frustrated about the vaccine availability, Cullen said.
“I’ve heard some of the criticisms or the skeptics on why is Iowa doing it this way well versus like Illinois is starting with 65 and above,” Cullen said. “Florida and some of the states it’s kind of a free for all. But yet they’re struggling because they don’t have the allocations to really meet the numbers.”
