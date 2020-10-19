CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is anticipating long lines on election day at at least a couple Clinton County polling locations.
Clinton County will have 17 polling locations for the Nov. 3 general election, down from the normal 26 locations. Van Lancker on Monday noted the Auditor’s Office is just starting to see absentee numbers peak over what he was expecting, which tells him the county is still looking at the usual number of people voting at polling locations on Election Day, he said.
A couple locations could see lines due to the consolidation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Lancker believes. DeWitt precincts one and two and DeWitt township are all consolidated into one polling location at the DeWitt Fairgrounds Auditorium. Van Lancker is also predicting long lines at Ward 2 in Clinton, which is voting at the Clinton Masonic Center. Van Lancker stressed absentee in-person voting is available at the Clinton County Administration building and two more days in DeWitt.
“We had a great turnout in DeWitt on Saturday,” Van Lancker said. “Usually, what we see in DeWitt is the first three hours are really busy and then the last couple hours is just crickets. But it was steady all day.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. noted a Facebook post in which Van Lancker outlined concerns with the number of polling locations and the number of people that will have to vote. He questioned if the county could add Oct. 31 as a date for voting in DeWitt.
Van Lancker said this is not feasible due to staffing. He added the county traditionally offers three days of early voting in DeWitt.
“We always do three satellite times in DeWitt,” Van Lancker said. “And what we found was for staffing purposes and we always use that Saturday to get ready for the Tuesday election that we moved our Saturdays in DeWitt to come off that last Saturday before the election. It’s just a staffing organization issue.”
Satellite voting will be available 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Satellite Office, 226 11th St., DeWitt. Absentee voting is also available at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.
A county release says any Clinton County registered voter or anyone eligible to vote in the county may vote an absentee ballot at the satellite location. Ballots for all Clinton County voting precincts will be available at the satellite voting location.
