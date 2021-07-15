CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Bill Greenwalt have been discussing how to handle approval to pursue grants.
The discussion stemmed from a situation earlier this month, when representatives of the Clinton County Resource Center were considering applying for a grant, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said during a Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week.
Even if the grant being considered does not require a county match, the Board of Supervisors should have a discussion on whether to approve applying for the grant, Irwin said. Any grant that needs county matching funds would obviously need to come before the Board of Supervisors for approval, Irwin added.
There are a lot of available grant opportunities, Greenwalt said. Many of the opportunities for grants have short turnarounds, Greenwalt noted.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp stressed the importance for the Supervisors to be involved in the conversation if matching funds are required. It is also important for the Supervisors to have a conversation on a potential grant if it is for a new position that will only be funded for a couple years before the funding obligation reverts to the county, Srp added.
“I really don’t have a desire to micromanage elected officials or department heads pursuing opportunities like you’re referencing,” Srp said. “But if there’s potential that we’re going to need to come to the table and provide some resources at some point I think that it is important that we get an opportunity to weigh in on it.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker noted the grants are agreements and contracts with the grantor. The county always has contracts approved through the county process, Van Lancker said. The grants would probably come before the Supervisors for consideration eventually, Van Lancker believes.
The grants can always be rejected if approval is not granted, Greenwalt noted.
“We can always reject them and say, you know, listen, we didn’t obtain approval or the approval was denied down the road versus missing them...I think it’s more important for it to be in advance so you’re aware of them. What we’re asking for makes sense as a board for our agency,” Greenwalt said.
