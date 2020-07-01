CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has hired Phillip Visser as Clinton County Conservation’s executive director.
The board voted 3-0 to approve the hire. Visser’s first day of employment with the county was Wednesday. He replaces Walt Wickham, whose last day of employment with the county was April 2.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp, who also serves on the Clinton County Conservation Board, said the conservation board is excited about the skill set, education and background Visser brings to the organization.
“This is a larger parks organization than what he previously ran,” Srp said. “So he’s got some growing to do as well. But we believe he absolutely has the skills to be successful in that effort.”
