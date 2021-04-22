CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to increase the hours of the Clinton County Jail nurse from 30 hours to 40 hours.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to authorize Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt to enter into an amendment to an existing agreement with Advanced Correctional Healthcare for medical services for inmates. The amendment covers the increase of the jail nurse’s hours from 30 hours to 40 hours per week to Clinton County inmates while housed at the Clinton County Jail. The change goes into effect July 1.
The adjustment was approved in the Clinton County budget, Greenwalt noted.
“In my review over the last three months, in meeting with the jail administrator and jail sergeant, this is just such a valuable position and this position is critical in reducing the number of outside visits we have to make with inmates,” Greenwalt said. “Which not only requires an expense to the taxpayers but also it requires our staff travel with them. So we’ve seen some great benefits. And I don’t have an exact figure for you on what we project that to save us in emergency room visits and outside medical visits but I’m very confident that is going to be financially a big benefit to the county and to the inmates in the jail.“
The county built the Clinton County Law Center facility to have the space to provide these services in house, Supervisor Dan Srp noted.
”We’ve got that set up so I think it’s the right thing to do is to embrace using it,” Srp said. “Certainly the savings and especially the liability of those trips to the other facilities is significant.”
The jail nurse can save the county funds not only in immediate responses but in follow-up appointments as well, Greenwalt stressed. If someone needs to go to the emergency room or urgent care, there is generally a follow-up appointment that needs to be conducted, Greenwalt said. If the services are not available in the Clinton County Jail, they need to take the inmate back to the facility for a follow-up appointment, Greenwalt said. This would be a big time commitment for Clinton County Jail staff, Greenwalt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.