CLINTON — Primary election filing periods for both state and federal races are open.
Filing for state and federal offices opened Monday, Feb. 28, and closes at 5 p.m. March 18. Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
State offices on the 2022 ballot include U.S. senator and U.S. representative, governor, attorney general, secretary of agriculture, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state representatives and senators.
Multiple state and federal district boundaries were changed due to mandatory redistricting resulting from population changes recorded in the 2020 Census numbers. Local races affected are:
- House District 70: Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, said he will seek re-election. The district includes Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County, as well as Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County.
- House District 69: Current Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann said he will run for District 69. The seat’s current incumbent, Mary Wolfe, announced last month she would not seek re-election. District 69 includes Goose Lake, Andover, Clinton and Camanche and rural areas between the Camanche city limits and the Wapsipinicon River.
- House District 66: Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, is seeking re-election. The district includes the remainder of Jackson County as well as a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello. Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, lives in this district and also is seeking election.
State senators representing odd-numbered districts 1-49, as well as even-numbered districts affected by last fall’s redistricting, also will be up for election. Locally, this includes:
- Senate District 35: Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said she will run again. The district includes Maquoketa, South Fork and Monmouth townships, including the cities of Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth, as well as portions of northern Scott County and all of Clinton County.
- Senate District 33: Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, currently fills this seat. The district includes the remaining townships in Jackson County and the majority of Dubuque County, excluding the Dubuque metro area and points to the north.
Running at the federal level:
- 1st Congressional District: Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City; U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa; and Kyle Kuehl, R-Bettendorf.
- U.S. Senate 1st District: Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley; Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City; Abby Finkenauer, D-Cedar Rapids; Mike Franken, D-Sioux City; Glenn Hurst, D-Minden; and Bob Krause, D-Burlington.
County candidates
The filing period for county candidates to get their name on the June 7 primary ballot opened March 7 and closes at 5 p.m. March 25.
Prospective candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition with the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.
County positions on the ballot this year include:
• Recorder: Current recorder Scott Judd said he will run for re-election in 2022.
• Treasurer: Dustin Johnson, the current Clinton County treasurer, said he will re-run in 2022. It is a four-year term.
• Attorney: Mike Wolf, who has held the seat since 1998, said he will seek another four-year term by running for re-election in 2022.
• Board of Supervisors: Two of the board’s three seats, currently held by Jim Irwin and Dan Srp, are up for re-election this year. Both said they will seek re-election for new four-year terms.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor. Additional reporting from Iowa Capital Dispatch and Maquoketa Sentinel-Press Editor Kelly Gerlach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.