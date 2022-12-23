CLINTON - Clinton County officials reelected in last month’s general election, all Republicans, were sworn into office Wednesday by District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd.
Jim Irwin Jr., of DeWitt, was reelected to his second term as a Clinton County Supervisor. Also the owner of Irwin, Inc. GreenTech Spray Foam Insulation, and Spartan Manufacturing, Irwin is a member of the Clinton Substance Abuse Council and the Paul Skeffington Memorial Race Committee. He sits on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region Board and the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board. He was active in the creation of the Clinton County Resource Center and also served on the Central DeWitt School Board.
Dan Srp, of Camanche, was also reelected as Clinton County Supervisor, a position he’s held for more than seven years. Srp earned his bachelor of science degree with a major in agriculture studies from Iowa State University. Aside from five years served on the Camanche School Board, he is a member of the Clinton County Conservation Board, Clinton County Conservation Foundation Board, Grow Clinton, Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center Board, Seventh Judicial District Department of Corrections Board, Camanche Kiwanis, Clinton Jackson Early Childhood Iowa Board, and the Clinton Jackson DECAT Board.
Mike Wolf, uncontested in his bid for another four-year term as Clinton County Attorney, was first elected to the office in November 1998 and has officially held the office since Jan. 1, 1999. He’s supported Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and has worked with Kids First Academy in Camanche. Wolf is also a board member of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.
The Clinton County treasurer position will be held for the next four years by Dustin Johnson, of Andover, who was reelected to the office. Trained in robotics and automation, Johnson has served on church council and 4-H. He’s served as Clinton County Farm Bureau president as well as on the state Young Farmer Advisory Committee.
Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd is a resident of Clinton. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in finance and currently works as a mortgage lender at First Trust & Saving Bank in Wheatland. He previously was a mortgage lender for DeWitt Bank & Trust Company. He spent 10 years as an independent abstractor and has served the real-estate industry in Clinton County for more than 20 years.
