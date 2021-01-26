CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday locking in an interest rate of about 0.5% for the sale of $4.75 million in general obligation bonds for communications upgrades.
The Supervisors voted 3-0to approve a resolution directing the sale of the general obligation bonds subject to adjustment for terms of offering general obligations during 2021. The bond is for communications upgrades in the county.
Speer Financial Senior Vice President Maggie Burger recommended the county award the bid to Country Club Bank of Prairie Village, Kansas. That firm is giving the county a true interest rate of 0.5332% for the seven-year bond, Burger said. The interest rate is “phenomenally low,” Burger said.
She noted there were 10 bidders for the bond. The true interest rate for the bidders ranged from 0.553% to 0.77%, Burger noted.
The interest rates on the Country Club bid are 1% all the way down, Burger said. She noted they also will pay the county a $95,000 premium. This means interest rates really are not 1% but are 0.25% up to 1%.
The passage of the resolution locked in the interest rates and the repayment schedule, Burger said. The county can spend or invest the money, Burger said. The county cannot invest the money at an interest rate higher than 0.4386%, Burger noted.
“Bond counsel, though, doesn’t have time between your sale and right now to fill in all the blanks on the stack of paperwork, chairman, that you will be signing,” Burger said. “So in two weeks, you’ll have that on your agenda in front of you. And then a couple weeks after, that is when you’ll get your money.”
The Supervisors approved a resolution earlier this month to institute proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $5 million. The Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution directing advertisements of sale of $4.75 million general obligation bonds during 2021 and approving electronic bidding procedures.
The board has wrestled with a solution to the communications problems brought into focus by the Aug. 10 derecho. The storm damaged the KROS radio station tower, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
The Supervisors in December approved a motion to approve a contract with Motorola. The contract is for just short of $4.5 million to provide equipment for communications upgrades. The county also needs to fund a communications tower, which was estimated to cost as much as $500,000.
