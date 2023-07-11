CLINTON — Faced with the Clinton Humane Society’s decision to stop accepting animals brought in from rural areas that do not financially support the Society, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday discussed options on what to do when deputies encounter stray or loose animals.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt told the Supervisors the Clinton Humane Society notified the sheriff’s office last week that on July 1 it would stop accepting animals from the sheriff’s office or from rural parts of the county that do not support the Clinton Humane Society with funding. The only exception would be an animal that would have to be quarantined for 10 days because it had bitten or injured a person.
“It puts us in a tough position,” Greenwalt said, adding that if a dog is running loose and the owner can’t be found, deputies don’t know where to take the animal. “In the event we do come across a dog on the highway, that either got out or we’re unable to find that owner, we’re in a little quandary as to what we’re going to do with that animal.”
Greenwalt said that from January 2022 to July 2023, the sheriff’s department had handled 20-30 dog calls.
“Definitely does make it challenging when we get the call, what we’re going to do with that animal,” he said.
The Clinton Humane Society has not received county funding since 2013, but during the past three or four budget seasons has approached the Supervisors for funding, Supervisor Dan Srp said.
He said the three-member board had not given money to the Humane Society in the past under the advice of retired Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln, who was against it because no ordinances were set up in regard to animals picked up in the county.
Within the last year and a half, the Clinton Humane Society renewed its appeal to the county for funding, as representatives said more animals were being brought in from rural areas that are not contracting for services. Clinton, Camanche and Grand Mound are the communities that do send funding to the Clinton Humane Society, Srp said.
In that request, the Humane Society wanted the county to pay the Society based on the number of animals coming from county areas not contracted for services, in an amount generated as a ratio of what the city of Clinton is paying based on the number of animals brought in, Srp said.
County Supervisor Jim Irwin said the Humane Society was basically asking for $15,000 funding from the county.
“We were bothered by the $15,000 fee,” he said.
Srp also said the Humane Society and the Supervisors had discussed a per-animal, per-day fee at one point. Irwin said that was discussed during the budget process, with the Society talking about a four-day fee per animal at $100-125 per day. He said the Humane Society did not follow up with the Supervisors about the per-animal fee for four days and the issue was dropped.
Srp said he, Irwin and former Supervisor Tom Determann had earlier been open to a funding request, but caps put on levy authority approved by the Iowa Legislature this session would make it difficult to carry through on any funding promise, he said.
“I don’t believe we’d be able to sustain it in a year or two,” Srp said. “We’d have to pull back anyway.”
Another problem, the Supervisors noted Monday, is that it’s difficult to determine whether the animals found in rural areas actually belong to rural residents or if city residents had dumped their animals out in the county.
Supervisor Erin George asked if the Humane Society would be open to having the county paying the Humane Society for each animal it brings in. Greenwalt said that discussion had not yet happened.
DeWitt also has a small space where that city houses a few animals at a time, and would possibly partner with the county, Irwin said. Irwin said he would talk to DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner about a possible partnership with DeWitt.
Srp said a discussion with the Humane Society about a rate for animals brought in by county employees also should happen. Something separate would have to be set up for residents who bring in animals to the Humane Society, he said. Greenwalt said the county also needs to be clear with residents that the sheriff’s office does not want to be repeatedly called to take in animals for residents.
Any agreements also would have to be looked over by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf as well, Irwin said. He also said this discussion also should be undertaken when the Board of Supervisors conduct their meeting next week at the Clinton County Fair and that cities in the county should be brought in on the discussion.
“There’s going to have to be another comprehensive overhaul in this just to make sure we’re not going to expand a ton of services with no resources dedicated to it,” Greenwalt said.
