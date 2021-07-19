CLINTON — Clinton County recently received a list of county department projects that American Rescue Plan funding could be used for, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker says.
The county will receive about $9 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. Some county projects could use the money because of lost revenue, a portion of the American Rescue Plan that uses a formula to determine eligibility, Van Lancker told county supervisors.
The county already allocated as much as $150,000 for a broadband study. Phase one of the study will cost $105,000. If the county proceeds with additional phases, the cost would reach $150,000.
"It looks like we'll have hundreds of thousands of dollars that we can take out of our assigned ARP money to use," Van Lancker said. "And that money can be used then on any project. It doesn't have to be related to the pandemic. It can be used on any project, but it has to be used on a project."
The funds cannot be used on pensions, payroll or put in reserves, Van Lancker confirmed.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said the county shouldn't make a decision until the Iowa Association of Counties convention in August, which will let the county see what the rest of the state is doing with available funding.
Van Lancker said the IAC convention has scheduled an entire day for items related to the American Rescue Plan.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp doesn't want to delay the conversation to the point where the county is missing an opportunity, he said.
"I welcome all the insight we'll receive from ISAC," Srp said. "But...we've got a history of going into ISAC and being leaders of the conversation too. And so I think the better prepared we are with our own thoughts, then we can go in and vet details of specific options rather than maybe receiving a big picture."
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said that a meeting with Clinton and Jackson County superintendents suggested coordinating discussion with municipalities to ensure services are duplicated.
Communication with municipalities led to the county taking on the cost of the broadband study and agreeing to share the study with local municipalities, Van Lancker said. He believes the City of Clinton already has a plan for how to use the funding.
"You can probably just reach out to all the cities and see what they're doing," Van Lancker said. "They have their infrastructure stuff. They have more water and sewer to consider than we do. So they might be spending it on that for infrastructure anyway. But yeah, I think you could easily write to the city administrators of DeWitt, Camanche and Clinton and see what they're doing with it."
The county needs to get a handle on the county's needs before looking at outside spending, Srp said.
"I'm certainly supportive of putting our resources out there into the community and into the county," Srp said.
"But I think that there are a number of things that are legitimate needs or justifiable expenses within our own organization that we may need to prioritize before we start getting real generous also," said Srp. "I think that it's important to look at ourselves first."
Srp suggested holding more detailed conversations before the ISAC meetings in August. This would allow Supervisors to go into the meetings with questions and a better understanding, Srp said.
The Supervisors could also look at bringing ideas about the breakdown of available funds to a future meeting, Determann said.
