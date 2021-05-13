CLINTON — Clinton County officials are looking at how they could use American Rescue Plan funding to combat homelessness.
The American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress earlier this year, is a $1.9 trillion package that includes some funding for homelessness. There is a local discussion just getting started about the potential for homelessness funding for the county, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said.
Challenges include a rigorous application process and implementation of any program is going to be a substantial lift, Srp believes. There is discussion about needing to partner with municipal communities within Clinton County to get letters of support, he added.
“We need to have letters from the PDs, from the fire departments. Make a commitment that they can provide services if any of these investments are made in Clinton County,” Srp said. “But they’re looking at everything from permanent supported housing... Or acquisition and remodeling of existing structures. Old hotels, little apartment complexes, things like that to make them into housing facilities. All the way down to rent and utility assistance programs that we can implement.”
Most of the groups attending a webinar about available homelessness funding talked about having anywhere from 30 to 60 different providers involved in the discussion, Srp noted.
“Very much like the discussions we’ve been having for the Resource Center that we’re working to develop here in Clinton County,” Srp said. “I really think it’d be a lot of the same people sitting around the table.”
Srp believes the City of Clinton needs to be involved in the discussion, he said.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. asked if the county could use a portion of the approximate $9 million allocation it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan to help organize non-profits and get them to be more efficient.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said this would be an operational cost as opposed to a one-time cost. There will be a separate allocation of money to go specifically toward homelessness in the American Rescue Plan, Van Lancker said.
Srp’s thought was the two may overlap, similar to the study for broadband that was approved by the Supervisors earlier this week, Srp said.
“Maybe a study of what type of facility would best suit the needs of the community with regards to homelessness,” Srp said. “If we wanted to look at trying to develop a permanent supported housing or plan because not only is there the physical structure but then there’s also the administration of the program.”
Srp noted they do not know when the application window will be open. The timeline has not been firmly established, he added.
