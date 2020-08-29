CLINTON — As Clinton County officials look to move forward with the bidding process for a proposed solution for the Elvira wastewater system, Elvira residents must decide whether to proceed with the proposal and pay the cost.
The Elvira wastewater work stems from when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources sampled a common septic drain tile and said there was a problem with the discharge. The septic systems were working but were in violation of health standards. County officials have been working for years to find a cost-effective solution to fix the problem. Some households were able to install a new septic system but the households continuing to deal with the issue were not able to install them.
“The DNR, I think, knows we’ve been working on this very actively and pursuing a solution,” Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said. “I think that they’ve been patient with us despite the timeline... Because we’ve been moving it forward and we’re still trying to get that solution put in place.”
Clinton County Director of Environmental Services Shane McClintock, who has served in the role since 2015, said Wednesday when he first started working for the county, he heard they were originally trying to pump everything to Low Moor but was told the price tag was $1.4 million.
Between 14 or 15 residences, it would have been cost prohibitive, McClintock said. McClintock added the county has also looked at an option to put it into the field to the east. The county received initial cost estimates of $300,000 to $400,000. The solution was not guaranteed to work because there was wetness in the field that could cause issues, McClintock said.
McClintock believes it will be cheaper for Elvira residents to proceed with the county plan versus addressing the issue on their own. It is always better for pricing to have one contractor for maintenance that can come in and do work on multiple units at the same time, McClintock said. There are also benefits to the bidding price if more residents opt to proceed with the proposed plan, McClintock said.
“The more systems they’re doing, the more likely they are to have a lesser bid,” McClintock said. “Because they’re bringing in less stuff. They can bring it all in together and they’re not having to bring it in multiple times like a single contractor would have to do bringing in the backgrounds, and all the other, the gear that they would have to bring in. They would bring them in all at the same time and that would allow them to save some cost that way as well.“
A cease-and-desist order can be implemented if the residents do not address the issue, which would not allow use of any septics on their property, Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf confirmed.
The county’s next steps in the process are to go out for bids and to get Elvira residents to sign off on the work being completed. Wolf recommended the county go out for bids and make acceptance of the bids conditioned upon getting a minimum number of residents to sign up for the work.
The Board of Supervisors agenda for Monday’s meeting includes an Elvira wastewater project update.
