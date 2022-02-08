CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors today will continue work on how to allocate $9.2 million it expects to receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Supervisors have been meeting over the past couple weeks to determine the best way to use the funds, which were signed into law in March and initially were thought to be limited in their spending scope. With the federal government’s decision to open up the ways in which those dollars can be spent, the Supervisors have been reviewing the county’s needs to decide whether to spend Fiscal Year 2023 dollars or to use ARPA funds to cover costs of projects and items as proposed by the Supervisors and department heads.
Under federal government rules, ARPA funds can be used to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality; to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers; for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
So far, the Supervisors have committed to spending ARPA funds on a new elevator for the Clinton County Courthouse, as proposed by Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann; an air handler for the county administration building; a kitchen hood at the jail; a fire panel at the jail; an X-ray machine for security at the courthouse; sheds for the Secondary Roads Department in Lost Nation and Elwood; and two dump trucks.
Money also will be committed to county public health officials’ requests; the sheriff’s AXON body cameras, in-car cameras and Tasers to be replaced; a broadband study that was funded in May and is currently underway; administration building security cameras, and BOS conference room upgrades.
Funding must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024.
