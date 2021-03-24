CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to join the Community Broadband Action Network as it looks at ways to spend an allocation of over $9 million through the American Rescue Plan.
The Supervisors unanimously approved the motion, 3-0. A representative of Community Broadband Action Network recommended the county join the Community Broadband Action Network community, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. There is no fee, Van Lancker noted.
Clinton County is in a position to receive just over $9 million as part of the American Rescue Plan, Van Lancker said Monday. One portion of the legislation allows spending the funds on infrastructure, specifically water, wastewater and broadband, Van Lancker said.
Van Lancker had a good discussion with a Community Broadband Action Network representative Friday about where the county could start to address broadband issues, he said. The county is looking to provide faster speeds for rural homes and businesses, he said. On the surface, it looks like the county has decent service, Van Lancker said. However, the census lots are considered served even if one house in the lot has fiber or certain broadband, Van Lancker noted.
Van Lancker and Community Broadband Action Network representatives talked mostly about getting fiber into homes, he said.
“Once you get the fiber in, you can keep cranking up your speeds without having to lay any more cables with utilities or anything like that,” Van Lancker said. "We talked a lot about those options and how to do that.”
The whole $9 million allocation would not be spent on broadband, Van Lancker believes. The county has other needs to meet, he noted. The county could have millions of dollars to put toward broadband improvements if that is the direction they choose to proceed, he said. The improvements need to be completed by December 2024 because the county does not know if there are any extensions yet on the funds, he said. The plan is to bring a plan to the Board of Supervisors in April, Van Lancker said.
Half of the homes in DeWitt are not hooked up to fiber, Van Lancker noted. After a change in administration, the other half of homes did not get fiber installed, he noted. This would be another investment in the county, Van Lancker said.
“You guys have heard from CRDC (Clinton Regional Development Corporation) about folks that want to work,“ Van Lancker said. “They can work from home and they want to live in rural areas. And some of those subdivisions are out there as you’ve seen them come across your desk. But not all the infrastructure’s there. And that infrastructure includes high-speed internet for them to be able to work from home.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann intends to speak with East Central Intergovernmental Association Executive Director Kelly Deutmeyer about the iFiber project already being planned. The county could potentially use the funds as match funds for a larger grant, Determann said. The current total project cost is $5 million.
