CLINTON — Clinton County officials continue to look at the best solution to equip county emergency responders with radios.
Communications Director Eric Dau did not know what to recommend Monday to the board about which radios to utilize, he said. There is a list of 10 different items Motorola is recommending so Dau did not feel comfortable making a recommendation one way or the other.
Dau does believe once the tower at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges goes online, there will be a significant improvement in coverage, he said. The lease for the tower was recently signed, Dau said.
The county must decide whether to use the radios purchased from Motorola or proceed with the APX Next, which would be a radio upgrade, Dau said.
“We have all the radios that we purchased. They’re sitting there,” Dau said. “So I mean we need to do something as far in that regard because the Sheriff’s Office. That’s where we’re in a quandry because the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of buying new vehicles. Their vehicle fleet is aging out. Getting up there in mileage. So we’re kind of at a standstill because they need to put radios in there and there’s no sense in putting old radios in new vehicles because that significantly alters how they install it and trying to retrofit something, as we all know, can be cumbersome at times.”
The APX Next radios do have more capabilities but come at a substantially higher cost and require greater yearly maintenance, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said. It is not an easy decision, especially if they believe most of the county’s current issues will be solved with the completion of the tower and a potential addition of another tower location in the northeast quadrant of the county in the future, Srp said. The county must weigh the cost of going to the APX Next system versus staying with what the county has, which is still regarded as a very modern and quality system, Srp said.
“Maybe not the very latest to come out but there’s significant cost and implications from switching to that other system,” Srp said. “And especially if this that we purchased will operate correctly and meet the needs, we may not need to.”
The discussion was if they proceed with the Next radio, the county may avoid some repeater and mobile radio purchases and that the cost of the repeaters and mobiles not being acquired would offset the additional, upfront cost, Srp said. That may be true for a number of agencies, Srp said. However, some of the rural fire departments historically carry a lot more of the handheld portable radios than the mobile radios that get installed, Srp said.
“It’s not a perfect equation,” Srp said. “When we’re looking at rural fire departments, unless we’re going to limit the number of radios available to them pretty substantially, then we’re going to be more expensive substantially to go to this Next system. And there’s, you know, big implications to that whether you’re from the fire department side and trying to figure out how to share radios when they’re historically sending them home with their people so they can be, you know, responsive in a different way. Now everybody would have to go to the station, pick up a radio and they’d have to share. And if they have more people responding than what they have radios, there could be a situation where some would be limited in their ability to respond.”
Board Chairman Tom Determann referenced a benchmark of a radio per seat, he said.
Dau noted the situation in the City of Andover, with a population of just over 100 people and 29 members on the fire department. People on the Andover Fire Department respond all over Andover’s district, Dau said.
“They need to coordinate their response,” Dau said. “A lot of times it’s not uncommon at all for us to be hearing when we page Andover out for a call, ‘Hey this is firefighter so and so, I’m responding to the station to get a truck. OK, I’ll be responding to the scene.’ And without being able to do that coordination piece as they’re leaving their house, that’s impossible.”
After discussion about the communications upgrades a couple weeks ago, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. received a phone call from a couple fire chiefs and firemen in the rural western part of the county who were wanting to know why the Supervisors were not taking an active role, Irwin said. Other than their role in voting to approve the bond and fund the upgrades, their role as Supervisors has been really non-existent, Irwin said.
“We don’t really have a part of the conversation,” Irwin said. “But when we start talking about $4.7 million in county funds, I think we have to have a conversation. And we should be informed what’s happening.”
Dau plans to schedule a special meeting with the fire chiefs in the county. Srp believes the Board of Supervisors need to be a part of the conversation, Srp said.
