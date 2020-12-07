CLINTON — Clinton County officials on Monday approved a contract with Motorola as they prepare to upgrade the county's communications upgrades.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve a motion to approve the Motorola contract with authorization for Board Chairman Dan Srp to sign the contract. The Motorola contract is for just short of $4.5 million and would provide equipment for the upgrades.
The county must also consider how to fund the cost of a new communications tower, which is currently estimated at about $500,000; officials on Monday also took action directing Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to contact bond counsel and bring more information back to the Supervisors.
The Board of Supervisors has wrestled with a solution to the communications problems brought into focus by the Aug. 10 derecho. The storm damaged the KROS radio station tower, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
Communications Director Eric Dau said Clinton County law enforcement personnel are able to get on the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System much quicker with the proposed solution than they would if they were to just replace the tower.
“The tower is going to take longer to replace,” Dau said. “The infrastructure for ISICS is already there. We have the state asset in place with that temporary tower site that we’re using to supplement until we can build our own tower.“
Replacing the tower would put the county back to its status prior to the derecho storm, Srp said. There was a lot of concern about splitting bandwith and future stability of the system the county had been using, he said.
“We‘ve seen it deteriorate in the four years ago or five years ago time frame when the bandwidth was split,” Srp said. “We were already advised that the bandwidth would be split again. There was a lot of concern about the long-term sustainability of that system moving forward and those were concerns that we had already identified pre-derecho. We had already identified a goal or a long-term plan of targeting this system and based on the conversation, I think it was pretty well agreed that the derecho expedited that timeline pretty substantially but really didn’t change the overall goal.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said Clinton County funding this project is unprecedented. The improvements were previously funded through Clinton County 911 and Clinton County Communications, he noted. The cost of the system and to upgrade and replace equipment is more than in the past, he noted.
The cost of the system would be too much for the majority of small cities in the county, Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said.
“That’s why the county is stepping in,” Determann said. “It’s a countywide system and it needs to work for everyone in the county.”
Van Lancker said the board’s approval of the contract started the timeline for bonding for the project. The bond sale could take place the last week of January or first week of February, Van Lancker believes. The county must also decide how it will fund the tower. There was some discussion of the money coming out of reserves or a combination of 911 reserves and the general supplemental fund.
Irwin supported bonding for $5 million. The bond should include the cost of the new tower, Irwin believes.
“I mean the whole reason we’re here is because of that tower situation,” Irwin said. “So I think we need to include the tower and move forward. And if we’re able to get some grants or funding on the back side, we’ll take it.“
Determann does not support using surplus at this time. He wants to bond for the cost of the project, he said. He supported setting the initial amount for the bond at $5.4 million, which was the high end figure that was identified for the whole project. Dau projected the cost of the project to be at $5.2 million at last week’s joint meeting on the communications upgrades.
The board voted Monday to approve a motion to authorize Van Lancker to contact bond counsel at a $5.4 million issuance. Van Lancker confirmed the bond amount can be lowered after the public hearing. They like to start “in the ballpark”, Van Lancker said.
Van Lancker added he will contact the bond counsel and agents and get the process going. He wants a week to look at fund balances and run numbers on interest on the $500,000 cost for the new tower.
“I really appreciate the idea of keeping the surplus,” Van Lancker said. “But I think our supplemental surplus may be in better shape than you think it is, maybe.”
The county will consider at a future date on giving the go-ahead for the construction of a new tower.
