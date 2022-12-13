Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain and wind. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.