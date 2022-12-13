CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved appointing Donald Thiltgen, Teresa Yegge and Colin Reid to the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Commission.
Reid, of Camanche, will serve until June 30, 2023. Yegge will serve until June 30, 2024 and Thiltgen's term will expire June 30, 2025. Yegge is from Clinton and Thiltgen resides in DeWitt.
The Supervisors also approved the final plat of Keitel Acres and to transfer county-owned land to the city of Charlotte.
According to agenda documents, Dennis Keitel filed a subdivision application requesting final approval of a proposed major subdivision south of DeWitt to be known as Keitel Acres.
"This is the type of development we're looking for in this area," said Thomas Barnes, the county's zoning director.
The Clinton County Planning and Zoning Commission held a public meeting Dec. 6 in DeWitt to consider the application. The documents state that it appears the plan meets all requirements of the Clinton County Zoning Ordinance, subdivision regulations, the master plan, and Iowa law.
The Supervisors' voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.
In another vote, the Supervisors on a 3-0 vote adopted a resolution to transfer county-owned property to the City of Charlotte.
The Supervisors held a public hearing to determine whether the land, located at 117 Park Ave., Charlotte, and no longer needed by the county, will best serve a public purpose due to its proximity to a city park.
The City of Charlotte has approved a resolution to accept and approve the property's use. The property will be given to the City of Charlotte through the quit claim deed process, subject to the condition that the City of Charlotte uses the property for a public purpose.
