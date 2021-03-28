CLINTON — Clinton County will post a county bridge for load and make it one-lane only for trucks.
Clinton County Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to post a load limit on bridge B-0190 on 100th Street. Trucks will be limited to 28 tons, and truck and semi-trailers and truck and full trailers will be limited to 40 tons.
Fracture critical bridge inspection consultant Calhoun and Burns said the bridge, in section one of Brookfield Township, does not meet established standards and the bridge is inadequate for two-lane legal loading at allowable stresses.
“Fracture critical just means it’s a steel bridge with tension members and if one or more of the members fails, the bridge fails,” County Engineer Todd Kinney said.
A special certification is required to inspect the bridges, Kinney said, and Kinney does not have that qualification. Calhoun and Burns inspected the bridge on 100th Street as well as the Highway 30 Wapsipinicon bridge and recommended posting limits on the 100th Street bridge based on the substructure of the piles, Kinney said.
“In the interim, we’re going to post it and I’m going to look at possibly having our bridge crew go in and fix some of the piles to remove the posting,” Kinney said. “But I don’t want to get too involved with repairs because this bridge is on our program to replace already.”
Kinney also sent this information to Jackson County. Since the bridge is on the county line, they will also have to put the posting at the bridge, he said
