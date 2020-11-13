CLINTON — The clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency has established a new drop-off point for since stream recycling.
The new drop-off container will better serve rural residents in the central and western portions of Clinton County who do not currently have access to recycling services, said Brad Seward, director of operations, Friday.
A blue recycling container, provided by Republic Services, has been placed in the cul-de-sac near 500 S. Fifth St. in DeWitt near Eastern Iowa Light and Power, Seward said. Clinton County residents may place recyclable plastic food containers, cardboard, tin cans, glass food jars or bottles, newspapers, office paper, magazines, aluminum foil, pans and cans in the bin.
Recyclable items should be contaminant free.
Styrofoam, plastic bags, films, trash and banned items are prohibited, Seward said, and business use of the drop-off area is not allowed. The new container is for residential use only.
Businesses interested in recycling should continue to take recyclable items to the Clinton County Recycling Center at 4292 220th St. in Clinton.
Residents may also continue to utilize the drop-off bins located at the Clinton County Recycling Center during normal business hours of 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit the recycling page at ccaswa.com or call CCASWA at 563-243-4749.
