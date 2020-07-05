CLINTON — Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf told Clinton County Supervisors last week that the county plans to resume jury trials in September.
The courts intend to start jury trials Sept. 14, according to information Wolf received from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, he said Monday. In order to hold jury trials in Clinton County, the district court is looking at utilizing an offsite location for jury selection. The plan calls for returning to the courthouse for trials.
“What we’re looking for is an offsite location just for purposes of selecting a jury so we can get 50 people in one area,” Wolf said. “And with the six foot spacing we have a few venues. We’re fortunate in this area to have that.“
Wolf anticipates only being able to hold one jury trial per week, citing limited resources and offsite security needs. The security will be provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Wolf added the county does not have two courtrooms in which distancing is possible.
”We don’t have another courtroom that’s big enough to go back to,” Wolf said. “The north courtroom doesn’t seat enough people like the south courtroom does. So I think we’re limited to one courtroom for actual jury trial.“
Wolf said he intends to pay for the cost of the offsite location out of the district court budget portion of the county attorney budget. Wolf does not anticipate a huge cost; he will limit utilizing the site one day for jury selection. He believes the cost for security will fall to the sheriff’s office.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr., citing a conversation with Chief Deputy Steve Diesch, said Diesch’s only concern was that pulling in extra employees to cover security off site may lead to overtime.
Wolf said bench trials are scheduled to resume later this month during the week of July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.