CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a policy earlier this week for county employees to work as poll workers.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the resolution. The policy allows county employees to work as poll workers in the general election if they have completed training.
The policy allows county employees working at a polling location to receive their normal daily pay for their job while working the polls. They will also receive the normal poll worker pay. A county employee would need to attend training, which is usually held the week before the election.
“It would still leave it up to the employee’s department head or elected official if that employee’s able to work,“ County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. “We’re doing that so that it doesn’t also put that department in a place where they’re having to pay extra overtime or they’re not able to meet their needs for that day as well.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. expressed concern over an employee volunteering to help last minute if a polling location has a couple workers call off or not show up. Irwin questioned if a last minute county employee working a polling location would result in the county paying the employee overtime.
Van Lancker noted county employees who will be available to work at polling locations will have already volunteered to work that day. He added if the county gets to a point where they need to go to a county office and need help at a polling location, the county auditor’s office will work out any overtime issue with the budget of that office and the auditor’s office.
“They’re on that list because they already volunteered to work that day,” Van Lancker said. “It’s not like we’re pulling people that haven’t put their names in the hat already and haven’t been approved. So I think we’d be covered there.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann noted they will have to volunteer to receive the required training. Van Lancker added if it were an emergency, they would send a county employee without training and listen to what the veteran poll workers say to do.
“I see where you’re at there but hopefully that won’t happen.” Van Lancker said. “And like I said, that would be Plan B. But everyone that we would pull would be on that volunteer list anyway.”
