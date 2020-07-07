CLINTON — Clinton County Facilities Manger Corey Johnson is preparing for court operations to resume with social distancing in Clinton County.
The second and third floors of the courthouse have vestibules that have, historically, have been packed with standing-room-only crowds, Johnson said Monday. The main front lobby of the courthouse is one of the only places the county could maintain social distancing for people waiting for trials.
The county could utilize the vestibule where security has previously been set up and could set up seating there, Johnson said, but the county doesn’t have a system to tell visitors who is next and who needs to report upstairs.
“I did plan on having staff spread out some chairs this week to have available if they want,” Johnson said. “So the main vestibule as you walk into the courthouse right now, there’s six or eight chairs there together. We’re going to take those and we’re going to spread three or four on that side of that vestibule.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said officials are planning to utilize theatre ropes to make each stairwell directional for going up stairs or down stairs.
Chief Judge Marlita Greve said that masks or shields will be required in the courtrooms at the Clinton County Courthouse, Srp said. The court system has jurisdiction over the courtrooms.
“They’re going to provide hand sanitizer for all their spaces,” Srp said. “They’re going to provide cleaning routines with their staff for those spaces. Our janitorial staff will still do a thorough and a day clean as we traditionally have done.”
Johnson said the third floor north courtroom can seat 26 people with 6-foot social distancing. The south courtroom can seat 19 people with social distancing. The pews are marked, showing where people can sit in the courtrooms.
Bench trials are slated to begin as soon as July 13. Jury trials are not scheduled to resume until September.
