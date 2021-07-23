DEWITT — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the county proceeding with a security camera project at the Clinton County Administration Building.
Supervisors Jim Irwin Jr. and Dan Srp approved a motion to authorize Information Technology and Building Maintenance to proceed with the project. Supervisor Tom Determann was absent. Last month, the Supervisors approved a motion to accept a proposal from Ti-City Electric and move forward with the installation. The estimate at that time was about $41,400.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county received final numbers on the proposal for security camera installation at the Administration Building. The county will use the server Tri-City Electric proposed in the package, Van Lancker said. Tri-City Electric also redefined some of the cameras to be used, Van Lancker added.
“That still came in under that $50,000 we were looking at...That proposal’s ready to go but we just need permission to move ahead with it from the board,” Van Lancker said.
The funding for the improvements will come out of the building maintenance budget for the county administration building, Van Lancker said.
“We’ll probably have to do a budget amendment for that later,” Van Lancker said. “But if you remember when we talked to (Facilities Manager) Corey (Johnson) about this, in the previous fiscal year, he did actually have enough money in that budget to pay for that. And that discussion also happened after we committed funds. So you could say that that money was there the last fiscal year. We just weren’t able to do that project in enough time to meet that fiscal year.”
Information Technology Director Paul Banowetz estimated the total cost for the improvements is about $43,000. The total cost to the county is for sure less than $50,000, Van Lancker said.
