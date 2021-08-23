CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of property at 2007 Manufacturing Drive.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to purchase the building for $315,000. The resolution notes the county requires a property with facilities to properly maintain and securely store vehicles, trailers, patrol and rescue equipment and machinery used by the Clinton County Maintenance Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton County Emergency Management.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann believes the building will be beneficial for the county.
“I happen to just drive by and seen the sign there on Manufacturing,” Determann said. “I mentioned it to (Facilities Manager) Corey (Johnson). Corey looked at it and he just thought it was a good building... And just came to fruition fairly quickly. And we thought it was a very good price and we made an offer and they accepted it. And we think it’ll be a great facility for the storage needs instead of having stuff outside. And the sheriff having some new items, too, that he wants to put in. Hopefully maybe even the county auditor can use it.”
The county was able to get the building on Manufacturing Drive for less than the cost of a new facility in Charlotte that the Supervisors recently authorized for secondary roads, Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said. The Charlotte facility replaces the county’s large shed lost during the August 2020 derecho, Irwin said.
“I wasn’t really looking to spend extra dollars but we had a conversation last week about the facility that was proposed and again, talking about the price, per square foot, is less,” Irwin said.
The county was looking at putting up a 50-by-100-foot building at the site of the gravel lot across from the Clinton County Law Center, Irwin noted. It became obvious the county would lose quite a few parking spaces in that lot, Irwin said.
Business leaders and individuals active in the economic development discussion asked the county to consider relocating at some point if another solution became available due to high traffic and the prime location of the building, Supervisor Dan Srp said. Srp received feedback the building offers a great opportunity to recruit businesses into the community, he said.
“All that said, it was for sale for a period of time,” Srp said. “And anybody else had that opportunity too. But I do support that I guess, that general notion, that we don’t have to be on the main drag. We can be off the beaten path for our purposes and still do what we need to do as far as a storage facility. That said, I don’t understand that we’re proposing any significant changes to this building. We’re going to use it as is. We’re going to preserve it and keep it intact and well maintained. And so the opportunity will remain available if another solution is identified and that was my feedback that I provided to both of those that came to me with their comments.”
Determann hopes long term the county ends up back at the Law Center, he said.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker stressed while there are ways he could use the building, he does not endorse the county purchasing the building.
“I always look for the silver lining and it’s possible that we could use it if we can work it out with the sheriff maybe for a future polling location,” Van Lancker said. “But that’s what Chairman Determann was talking about. But I did not endorse the purchase of this building.”
It is a great building at a great price, Determann said.
The county has significant storage needs, Srp noted. There are issues with what the county currently has available, Srp said.
“Either we have items that are sitting outside deteriorating or we have them stored at locations that are less accessible and we can’t get timely access,” Srp said. Or for EMA (Emergency Management Agency) having some of their storage being in basements or third-story locations, the logistics and access really becomes cumbersome for them.”
The only item that was not part of the discussion last week was potentially putting a fence on the back side of the property, Irwin said. Facilities Manager Corey Johnson is still working to obtain estimates for the potential fencing, he said.
The purchase of the property will require a budget amendment, Van Lancker said. The cost from here forward will just be any building-related expenses for that property, Van Lancker noted. They will have a budget line item specifically for the Manufacturing Drive building, Van Lancker said.
