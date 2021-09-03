CLINTON — Local children will explore county road equipment as part of Touch a Truck fund-raising event in the Central DeWitt High School parking lot this month.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney asked county Supervisors Monday for permission to take county equipment to the kid-friendly event.
“I’ve taken my kids,” said Supervisor Dan Srp. “It’s well attended.”
Historically, the sheriff’s department has participated as well, said Srp. Children can safely climb around on the machines, and sit in the vehicles.
“I think it’s important,” said Srp. There’s a need for labor in the trades. “I think this is a great opportunity to highlight those opportunities.”
The Supervisors authorized participation from both the engineering and sheriff’s offices.
“We’ve done a similar event,” Kinney said Wednesday. Habitat for Humanity has conducted several Touch a Truck fundraisers at the Clinton Municipal Airport.
This month’s Touch a Truck, set for Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 4, will raise money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Kinney said.
What equipment Kinney will take isn’t set in stone. “I think we’ll take a motor grader, which is kind of an unusual piece of equipment, and our big snow-blowing equipment,” he said.
