CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors received a proposal Monday from SmartSource to conduct a countywide broadband study.
Clinton County is in position to receive just over $9 million as part of the American Rescue Plan, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said in March. The proposal the county received Monday is to study the entire county to find out what the county has regarding broadband, Van Lancker said.
The proposal was created to give the Supervisors a solid foundation of information about the situation with broadband internet access, quality and speeds in the county, SmartSource Consulting Owner Curtis Dean said. The idea is for the county to use the information to find out what can be done to fill any gaps that exist, Dean said. Dean and Kielkopf Advisory Services President Todd Kielkopf always like to make sure counties have ways to determine whether they need to go further with broadband improvements, Dean said.
“For the proposal you have in front of you, it talks about phase two that includes a mid-level design for the cities of Clinton and Camanche,” Dean said. “But because of the agility that we like to have on these projects, we understand that may not be necessary. We had a good conversation with the folks at Miles Communications and their consultant last week. Learned a lot about what their intentions are and their desires to serve parts of those communities. And the fact that they already have engineers that are engaged to help them come up with some cost estimates for say Clinton. So those are elements that you maybe would not or won’t need to do in a phase two. And that reflects our flexibility in taking a look at these projects.”
The proposal includes a comprehensive broadband survey, which includes a speed test, Dean said. Various broadband maps are based on provider reported information and provider reported advertised speeds, which is not always representative of the service delivered to the service user, Dean said. They are proposing broadband asset mapping to help identify gaps to find out where fiber is available in the county, Dean said.
“What we want to do is after identifying where fiber to the home exists, we want to take a look at those other areas and develop a high level design so we can figure out what it would cost to actually build fiber to the home to the rest of those areas so that you could in the end say in a few years, say that Clinton County is 100% fiber served,” Dean said.
This will involve taking a look at the financials of what it would cost and what kind of revenue return a provider would have to make the investment, Dean added.
They will be building as layers within one mapping process, Kielkopf said. This would allow the county to know where the assets are, where the assets will be and the market demand for those assets, he said.
“It’s layered in a useable manner. But it’s also updatable,” Kielkopf said. “So what we’re really doing is creating a baseline to do a study about broadband that can then be adjusted as progressed through solutions over the next 10 years. And so it’s really something to be built on. We like to say underserved today. You’re still going to have underserved 10 years from now because the definition of being fully served is going to change over time. We need to create a baseline first for that transition to be monitored. So it’s not just a one and done solution probably.”
The Supervisors did not take any action on the proposal.
The Clinton Herald will have coverage later this week on the county’s discussion of the proposal.
