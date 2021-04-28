CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors committed Monday to rehabbing the closed bridge spanning the Wapsipinicon River overflow channel east of Wheatland.
The bridge was recently closed after an inspection found structural deficiencies. It provides access to the old Lincoln Highway as well as the land between the overflow stream and the Wapsi’s main river channel near Wheatland. Located in the area are multiple private properties, a wildlife refuge, and a boat ramp that provides access to the river.
Clinton County engineer Todd Kinney provided the supervisors multiple possible solutions regarding the bridge’s future, and after a lengthy discussion covering multiple weeks, the supervisors opted to not choose the cheapest solution but instead commit a sizable investment in the bridge’s repair.
Kinney said early estimates have the project cost at around $1.6 million.
The official motion made at Monday’s meeting said Kinney can move forward with planning for a bridge re-design. Kinney will also work with Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf to determine temporary damages for the property owners who have not had access to their land since the bridge was closed.
The repair will offer a functioning bridge for property owners, but also keep the door open for a possible recreational trail that, if it comes to fruition, would connect Calamus and Wheatland.
Kinney said the most economical solution would be to vacate the road and pay the property owners for damages. However, after speaking with the land owners, supervisor Jim Irwin said that was not a feasible option. Two of the three property owners say the land has been in their family for over a century, and want to keep it that way.
“I spoke with three of the owners and not one is interested in selling,” he said. (William) Riedesel’s family has been on the property since 1856. Diane Rowold has a seventh generation who wants to take over that property. It’s a sentimental thing.”
Irwin said all the property owners had worked with the county to determine an outcome.
“They’ve all been open to work with the county on working to get this bridge,” Irwin said. “They want to see the trail go through and see access.”
Their reluctance to sell, along with strong public sentiment to keep the road and the bridge, prompted the supervisors to invest in the area.
“There’s a huge (movement) into the outdoors, and I want to be supportive of that. This is aiming in that direction,” said Supervisor Dan Srp.
Former state senator Rita Hart, who is an active member on a citizens committee whose goal has been to complete the recreational trail, said she appreciated the county’s willingness to invest in its rural areas.
“Our small rural areas are losing population and people are moving out of state or to bigger cities and we are seeing that here,” said Hart, who was the only member of the public to speak at Monday’s meeting. “The reasons for that are clear. It has to do with occupations, but also quality of life. If we can utilize opportunities for recreation, it can bring some economic development opportunities to that area.”
Hart also said the area’s history is something that should be preserved.
The bridge was built in the early 1930s as a part of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, a historical, transcontinental stretch of road that connected New York City to San Francisco. The stretch of the old Lincoln Highway between Calamus and Wheatland is the only one on the entire byway that contains three of its original bridges — the main channel bridge, the overflow bridge, and the smaller truss bridge further to the east that could also be included in a possible recreational trail.
Kinney said repairing the overflow bridge would most likely happen in a couple years as funding becomes more readily available, but he was going to begin the process of seeking an engineer and obtaining bids.
Irwin said the county is not entertaining the possibility of repairing the longer bridge that goes over the river’s main channel.
“To do the main channel bridge is out of our reach,” he said. “I don’t think it would be smart as a county for us to do that.”
Irwin said the county would also speak with Riedesel, who owns the land along the river’s western bank along Old U.S. 30, about installing a temporary river access point until the overflow bridge is repaired.
“Mr. Riedesel has been a great partner with the county and it sounds like he wants to be supportive and accommodating,” Srp said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
