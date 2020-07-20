CLINTON — Residents must wear a mask in county buildings, Clinton County Supervisors voted unanimously Monday.
The Board of Supervisors decided to require the anyone older than two years of age to wear a mask of face shields in county buildings. Supervisors also voted to require that employees to wear masks or face shields in common areas in county buildings or if they cannot stay six feet apart.
The requirement goes into effect Tuesday until further notice.
The Clinton Herald will have more about the board’s decision later this week.
