CLINTON – A Clinton County program that assists justice-involved people who have complex and unmet needs will be honored in Des Moines today with the Iowa State Association of Counties Excellence in Action Award.
The Clinton County Resource Center, located in the Clinton County Courthouse, opened its doors in June 2021 in an effort to help reduce the county’s jail population and recidivism by connecting individuals to services, agencies, and resources. Those resources assist with mental health, physical health, substance abuse, housing, shelter and medication, and accessing benefits, employment, and transportation, says Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker.
The goal is to provide resources to help prevent individuals from going to jail for mental health issues and get them the treatment they need. The center also assists those who leave incarceration so they can find the resources necessary for them to not re-enter jail.
“Since the office opened, the Clinton County Resource Center has served more than 500 individuals,” Van Lancker says.
The center is just down the hall from the Clinton County Jail, with the county providing the space rent free. Volunteers from 50 organizations staff the center. They include county offices, the justice system, mental health organizations, the city of Clinton, Clinton schools, social service agencies, health care providers, the YWCA and churches among them.
In speaking of the award at Monday’s Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting, Van Lancker said the resource center has brought many people together and he hopes it can be a model for other counties.
Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann pointed out that the center was created with no money or budget. “Everyone is just filling in,” he said.
The ISAC Award Committee determines the award winners each year by rating each nomination based on seven attributes: innovation and creativity, leadership, replication, cost savings, increased efficiency, cooperation with others, and perseverance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.