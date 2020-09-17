CLINTON — Clinton County officials continue to consider a proposal from ArcaSearch for document preservation.
ArcaSearch Consultant David Frank said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the company primarily assists counties with different types of permanent records that counties want to protect. ArcaSearch focuses on digital preservation of archives and is not a record management tool, Frank said. Frank noted the factors for which Clinton County has expressed interest in the service are preservation protection, remote access for staff members and public, and to make the documents more user friendly with search tools.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county began talking with ArcaSearch about the transfer books. Then, they started talking about archiving the Supervisors' board meeting minutes, Van Lancker said. He believes that was just as important or a good feature for the county to have. The proposed project price is $56,032 for the first year and $2,400 for the second year of website hosting.
Frank believes board minutes searching will be used a lot more if the minutes are available to the public. He added people don’t know where they are and how to find them.
Board Chairman Dan Srp noted a situation three or four years ago when he had difficulty finding information on previous board discussion through the meeting minutes. Srp was looking for history and information on the topic and spent three hours finding the minutes and the information pertaining to the discussion, he said.
”It was cumbersome, at best, to try to track down that history,“ Srp said.
County Treasurer Dustin Johnson questioned whether the county should look to make current data more accessible and more searchable moving forward. Johnson noted that in the maintenance costs, if one person searches per day, it is over $7 per search.
“If our current board meeting minutes aren’t searchable now, is there technology that we should be investing in or using moving forward that would make that searchable,“ Johnson asked. ”Instead of looking hindsight should we be looking forward with different technology that we need to be able to access this information.“
Van Lancker noted the scanning is also about digital preservation of records that the county needs to have permanently. He said the cost the county should consider for the searching service is the $2,400 it costs to host the site.
The board will consider the proposal at a future board meeting.
