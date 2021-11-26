CLINTON — Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. wants more feedback from area broadband providers on a proposed resolution relating to Notice of Funding Availability No. 7.
Curtis Dean of SmartSource Consulting said a proposed resolution was sent out last week to all county providers. They received no feedback other than feedback from Logan Shine of Windstream, Dean said. Dean did have conversations with other providers that did not have any positive or negative feedback about the resolution, he said.
“They seemed to indicate that...the ones that were planning to move forward with an application for funding under NOFA 7 were going to do so regardless of what the resolution, how that comes out,” Dean said. “Although, obviously if the resolution leads to some sort of assistance program from the county that that would help them with those projects and help them build out and perhaps build upon those, expand upon those.”
Irwin said Monday he asked last week that Dean copy the Supervisors on the correspondence to the providers. He was hoping to have some feedback from some of the providers on the proposed resolution, he said. He wants feedback from Shine and the other providers prior to approving the resolution, he said.
“I’m not very happy with how this has all rolled out,” Irwin said. “It just seems like we spent a lot of money and it really hasn’t gotten us very far. There’s not been a lot of communications between the local providers with us...I would really like to have a conversation with the Supervisors and some of our providers at the table. It just really doesn’t seem like you’re getting the message to them to reach out to us to have a conversation to understand what their needs are.”
Irwin was “kind of incorrect on all of this,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. The study group has been writing, emailing and talking on the phone with the providers since the start of the study, he said. When the providers came to town, they had a very good provider meeting, he added.
“If we’re sending stuff out to the providers and they don’t want to comment on it, I don’t know how to fix that,” Van Lancker said. I guess I’m asking for a little bit of respect about how this process has gone. The providers have been very much involved in this process since the start.”
Private companies are very close to the vest with what they are doing, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said.
“They want to hear from us but they really don’t want to comment too much because of the privacy issue, I think,” Determann said.
Dean confirmed they do not expect the awards to be known until the end of the year. The primary reason they thought about having the board approve a resolution on or before the Nov. 22 application deadline was because there was an anticipation a lack of the resolution or presence of the resolution might affect whether any of the local providers would actually apply for the state funding, Dean said. Based on conversations with providers, it does not appear the resolution would impact whether the providers apply for NOFA 7 funds, Dean said.
The Supervisors will consider the resolution on Dec. 6.
