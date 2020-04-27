CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved salary increases for elected officials within the county.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted 3-0 to approve a resolution to adopt the salary recommendations for the fiscal year 2021 as recommended by the Clinton County Compensation Board and adjusted by the Board of Supervisors. The Clinton County Compensation Board meets annually to recommend a compensation schedule for county elected officials.
The County Compensation Board recommended a 3.5% increase for the auditor, county attorney, recorder, sheriff, supervisors and treasurer. The board recommended an increase for the supervisor chairman of between 3% and 3.25%
The board approved a resolution to approve a 3.5% increase for the auditor, county attorney, recorder, sheriff and treasurer. The board approved a 2.25% increase for the supervisors. The increase for the supervisor chairman is less than 2.2%.
The approved salary for the county auditor is $79,751.08, an increase from the current salary of $77,054.18. The approved salary for the county attorney is $131,539.12. The current salary is $127,090.94.
The approved salary for the county recorder is $76,900.61, an increase from the current salary of $74,300.11. The approved salary for the county sheriff is $109,984.73. The sheriff’s current salary is $106,265.44.
The approved salary for the county treasurer is $79,275, an increase from the current salary of $76,594.20.
The approved salary for the county supervisors is $41,370.47. The current salary for the supervisors is $40,460.12. The approved salary for the county supervisor chairman is $42,570.47. The current salary for the county supervisor chairman is $41,660.12.
