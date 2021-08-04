CLINTON — As they consider requests for lost revenue reimbursement through the American Rescue Plan, Clinton County officials plan to use a process similar to creating their annual budget.
The county has collected a wish list from all county departments for eligible lost revenue, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Van Lancker confirmed he and County Budget Director Nick Manrique have gone through the requests and prioritized them. They will send a raw list this week to the three Supervisors for them to prioritize the list. Manrique has also identified some projects turned in by department heads that may be eligible for regular funding, Van Lancker said.
Supervisors Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. sees the process to vet the requests for lost funds to be similar to the county budget process, he said.
“I think really that as we go through this, when we start making our decisions, it’s going to be great to see this list and prioritize what we all feel as our own,” Irwin said. “But I almost feel like we’re going to have meeting after meeting almost like our budget season trying to understand what this project means and how it works.”
Van Lancker agrees this is how the process will play out, he said.
“And then I think we should kind of start hammering some of that out and get a plan because like these things that we’re putting on this list to use the lost revenue for, that’ll affect our upcoming budget or even the budget for the next fiscal year as we start planning and looking at five-year plans as well,” Van Lancker said.
Citing the amount of money involved, Supervisor Dan Srp believes the process deserves diligence and that amount of time and dedication, he said. It may be a significant burden but there are benefits to the community, enhancements that may be available and resources to some agencies, he said.
There are some counties that are not going to spend funds on lost revenue and are saying they did not have lost revenue, Van Lancker said. Van Lancker does not know why counties would not take advantage of the lost revenue option, he said.
“My philosophy on that is if you’re not going to use that lost revenue formula, you can almost then expand that and say that ‘OK fine, that then you don’t need any of this money honestly,’” Van Lancker said. “I won’t push that on anyone but I’m just letting you know that there’s some counties that are not going to do that.”
The lost revenue funds offer the county a chance to catch up projects or improvements that have not been kept up, Supervisors Board Chairman Tom Determann said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.