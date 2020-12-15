CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has voiced its support to potentially levy $4.75 million over seven years for communications upgrades.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday indicated its support for levying that amount, needed to make repairs after the Aug. 10 derecho destroyed communications equipment. The board did not take any action or hold an official vote on the amount or length of the bond Monday. This will be decided at a future board meeting.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county still plans to publish an amount of $5.4 million for the public hearing, which is the estimated cost of the project. The county can lower the amount after the public hearing but cannot raise the amount. The county intends to utilize the general supplemental fund, which would cover the cost of the tower and installation costs if the county bonds at $4.75 million.
Van Lancker said the county generally likes to have 25% of individual funds on hand. The general supplemental surplus is currently at 38%, he said. If the county were to just remove the $500,000 estimated cost for the new tower, the county would still have 30% in the general supplemental fund, Van Lancker said.
The county could decide to levy at the $5.4 million and decide to put the $500,000 toward the bond during the budget session, Van Lancker said. However, they do not want to do it all at once because it will create severe jumps in the debt service levy, he said.
“I mean you can do that but it’ll create some severe jumps for the taxpayers on that debt service levy,” Van Lancker said. “You can spread that out over time. But what you’re losing there is a little bit of money or you’ve got a bit of money on the table in the interest. You’re still paying interest on that $500,000. And not at the same rate as if you just took it out now.”
County Treasurer Dustin Johnson suggested proposing a legislative issue to increase the E911 fee to fund the upgrades in a more equitable way.
The county is no longer able to increase the 911 surcharge revenue, Communications Director Eric Dau said. The option was taken off the table when the Iowa Legislature changed Iowa Code Chapter 34A a couple years ago, Dau said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp does not disagree with pursuing legislative action to try to assign funding to a potentially more proper place. With the timeline of the project, Srp does not anticipate a decision in time to affect the county’s immediate decision on the project. However, it could benefit the county when looking to replace the equipment down the road, he believes.
Srp supports having the cost of the tower come out of the county general supplemental fund, he said Monday. He does believe there is merit in Supervisor Tom Determann’s concerns about not overextending use of county cash on hand with “a bunch of unknowns in our world right now.”
Determann believes county, state and federal governments need to budget for disasters and have some funds on hand.
“It just seems every year between floods and storms... I think more and more governments need more and more reserves so they don’t always have to be betting to the feds to bail them out," Determann said.
Srp believes funding the tower is a modest approach. He noted there would still be a comfortable balance in the general supplemental fund after covering the projected cost of the tower.
Dau confirmed the cost of the tower could be significantly less than $500,000. The main reason there is so much room built into the estimate is due to steep fluctuations in steel prices and an unknown with a potential tower location, Dau said.
“We have in mind where we want to put the tower,” Dau said. “Which is on government-owned property so the cost would be nothing, we would hope. It’s not county-owned government property but it’s city of Clinton-owned government property. And then that’s the other variable. If that does not work out, then we would potentially have land acquisition to work into the factor as well.”
