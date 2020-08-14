CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution earlier this week approving a 28E agreement for mental health advocate services for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
The board voted 3-0 Monday to approve a resolution to approve a 28E agreement for mental health advocate services for Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. All five counties are in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region. The region governing board approved the 28E agreement last month.
Region CEO Lori Elam said the agreement has been around for many years, stating the five counties partnered for the mental health advocate prior to becoming a region during regionalization. Scott County pays for all services and then each of the other four counties is billed quarterly based on usage, Elam said. Currently, Scott County has the largest usage at 54%, Elam said. Muscatine County’s rate is 21%, while Clinton County’s rate is 16%. Jackson County’s rate is 6% and Cedar County’s rate is 3%, Elam said.
Seventh Judicial District Advocate Greg Burnett will review cases at the end of September and inform Elam of the number for each of the counties and the percentages will be reconfigured.
Elam added the mental health advocate is a mandated service. Burnett is assigned clients at the end of a hearing and he ensures the client‘s rights are upheld and if the individual is doing OK, Elam said.
“Under Iowa law, I’m required to see them within 15 days,“ Burnett said. “Obviously with the pandemic I’m not able to do that as efficiently as before. But it’s nice to be able to go to the hearings so I can get firsthand knowledge of what the true situation is and the services that are needed. Then I look at all of the physician reports that come in thereafter and make sure that their rights are upheld by Iowa law. And if they’re not then I ask for a hearing from the judge.”
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr., who serves on the region governing board, questioned why Clinton County’s percentage was lower than the percentage in Muscatine County. Muscatine County’s number will go down because they have individuals doing well and not in need of an advocate, Elam said. They are able to take care of themselves and advocate for themselves, Elam added.
“Muscatine’s will shift,” Elam said. “That could mean maybe Clinton’s could go up. My guess is it’s going to be Scott County going up just because of the sheer volume of mental health commitments we had in the last couple months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.