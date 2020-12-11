CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution this week to proceed with the first half of library allocations.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the resolution that disburses funds to libraries in Clinton County. The approval came one week after the board delayed voting on the resolution due to concerns with a change in how cities in the county must pay to utilize county libraries.
In May, the Clinton County Library Association asked the cities using the six county libraries to pay $8.40 per resident rather than a flat fee per card issued. The change has been in discussion since DeWitt Library Director Jillian Aschliman started her role in 2016, she said. A study was conducted in 2017 that showed inequities between cities and how the libraries were funded,” Aschliman confirmed. The delay in making the change was due to turnover with library directors in the county, she said. The change also helps spread out funding to the six libraries in the county, Aschliman added.
“We felt by having them pay directly into the association, then we could spread out that funding to all six member libraries since the residents would then have access to all six libraries by contracting with DeWitt,” she said.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said one resident was upset the DeWitt Library was not allowing open access to residents of cities in the county who receive a library card from Maquoketa. After corresponding with a representative of the Iowa State Library Association, it is clear local libraries have the right to not allow open access if cities are not funding at the correct level requested by the local libraries, Irwin said.
The DeWitt library is not recognizing library cards from Charlotte and Delmar. Other county libraries can decide to accept library cards from Delmar and Charlotte residents, Aschliman said.
“If other libraries in Clinton County make that decision that they will accept residents from Delmar and Charlotte, they can,” Aschliman said. “It’s just the DeWitt library that made that decision. And we are the ones that provide the majority of library services to those residents.”
The Maquoketa Public Library allowed cities to purchase a library card for $35 per person. Aschliman noted cities in the county not paying the per resident rate and getting the card in Maquoketa are paying less than was previously charged for county residents in cities outside of the six cities with libraries.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes the county rural allocation is separate from the relationship between the libraries and county municipalities.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann’s only issue was the municipalities were not notified of the change early enough to plan for it in their budget. He proposed the libraries consider postponing the change for one year.
Aschliman said she intends to take the issue back to the library association.
