CLINTON – After certifying results of the Nov. 8 election Tuesday, Clinton County officials now must take steps to fill the soon-to-be-open county Board of Supervisors seat currently filled by Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann.
As a result of the election, Determann, a Republican, defeated Democratic opponent Jennifer Hansen and will head to Des Moines in January to represent House District 69 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
The seat has been filled for nearly 12 years by State Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Clinton attorney who was elected to the Iowa House in 2010, chose not to run for re-election and will retire from her Statehouse seat at the end of her sixth term. Determann will be sworn into the Iowa House on Jan 9.
To prepare for his departure from the three-member Board of Supervisors, the Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Clinton County Administration Building in Conference Room B.
Under Iowa Code, that committee will convene to decide if the pending County Board of Supervisors vacancy will be filled by appointment or special election and will discuss future planning based on the committee’s decision.
The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.