CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday updated its discharge qualification requirement for the Home Base Iowa program that provides incentives to veterans moving into Clinton County.
Previously, a veteran would be considered if he or she had been honorably discharged. Under the Supervisors' action, that qualification has been adjusted to add two more discharge categories.
"We found out recently that there are a couple other discharges we should consider," said Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker. "We found that similar incentives for veterans were also allowed for under honorable conditions and general conditions."
He said the county would change qualifications to allow veterans who fall under those three discharge conditions to apply for the Home Base Iowa award.
The Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the change.
The Iowa Legislature in 2014 passed the Home Base Iowa act, which is a one-of-a-kind program assisting veterans and transitioning service members from active duty military to civilian life. A private-public partnership, it offers resources to help veterans and their families with education and in transitioning to a new community with focused support and individuals who want to help.
Clinton County became a Home Base Iowa Community Partner through formal action on March 2016, and approved Clinton County incentives in November 2018.
Incentives include reimbursement of expenses up to $275 per visit, up to two times a year, for a qualifying veteran to interview with a business in Clinton County and a one-time home purchase closing cost reimbursement of up to $1,500 for a home located in Clinton County.
In other action, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors also approved final payments for several road projects. They include:
• A road rehabilitation project on Z-40 from 140th Street to the county line.
• A pavement preservation fog seal project on E-63 from U.S. 61 to Y-70.
• A pavement preservation fog seal project on Y-4E from U.S. 30 to the Scott County Line,
• A pavement preservation fog seal project on F-12 from Elvira to the Clinton city limits.
All were approved on a 3-0 vote.
