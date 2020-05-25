CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of temporary employees for Clinton County Conservation Monday, but not before Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. raised concern about operation of the department.
Irwin said he was frustrated this month by resolutions for board’s approval of temporary hirings for County Conservation after the board discussed not hiring temporary personnel in a previous meeting.
“I was just dumbfounded that there was something that come to us before we even had another discussion at the board table that we were going to hire those positions,” Irwin said.
Board Vice-Chairman Tom Determann recalled the county putting a hold on temporary hires until ”we see what was going on.” He thought the board decided that if the naturalists are not educating children at this time, they could help with mowing and other tasks.
“I kind of had the same token of why can’t they be helping out,” Determann said. “It seems like we’re hiring help that maybe we don’t need.”
Irwin also expressed concern with the hiring of a person whom he says has drawn unemployment the past three years. He referenced board discussions from last year with previous Conservation Director Walt Wickham about the need to keep employees under a certain amount of hours and a certain number of weeks worked to avoid unemployment.
“He [Wickham] did not follow that conversation,” Irwin said. “Did not follow what we were trying to get through to him. So it cost the county extra dollars.”
Irwin said the conservation department needs more oversight. There has not been good oversight over the department for years, he said, and he will not support hiring an internal candidate for the vacant conservation director position.
“We need new, outside personnel to come in to give them a new direction and new leadership,” Irwin said. “It’s been run awfully out there for many years. Very little oversight. And they need to know they have to answer to a budget and have fiscal responsibility. “
Supervisor Chairman Dan Srp, who also serves on the County Conservation Board, said he struggles with how to resolve Irwin’s concern about oversight within the department without a current director in place.
The conservation department does not have an acting director. Srp is liaison between the board and the conservation staff.
Srp said the staff knows it is expected to be more responsible with tax dollars regarding labor.
“The seasonal hires that have been discussed or implemented or are available for consideration have far greater restrictions than they ever have before in the number of hours that are initially going to be available,” Srp said.
“But without some of that help and some of the assistance, doing things like opening the camp store or even getting our entire campgrounds open and available for the public to use was going to be incredibly challenging.”
Srp said the two temporary employees who started working prior to Monday’s meeting are both working part-time hours and were being held to 20 hours a week for the first week.
Conservation is planning to depend on the naturalist to assist with mowing and other maintenance roles within the organization, Srp said. He stressed his concern that there may not be enough help without hiring seasonal employees.
“When it comes to things like opening the store or the routine cleaning of restrooms and your surfaces and things like that, we felt like we were going to be spread too thin to be able to be successful in accomplishing those goals,” Srp said.
Some of Irwin’s concerns were previously expressed by Srp, previous Supervisor Shawn Hamerlinck and other supervisors, Srp said. He hopes the new conservation director, when hired, will do a better job addressing supervisors’ concerns.
“All of those concerns are very much in the front of my mind and in the front of our conversation,” Srp said. “And yet, when we weigh when’s the right time to implement those and who should have the oversight and who should be making decisions and recommendations, we, as a conservation board, consistently come back to, we really need to have a director serving in that capacity for that purpose.“
Srp said the first round of interviews for conservation director were scheduled for Tuesday. Two rounds of interviews scheduled.
Srp conceded that the candidate pool was not huge as has been the case in previous times of recession. Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said the department had quality candidates to interview, according to Srp.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution to hire four seasonal maintenance employees for Clinton County Conservation. They voted 3-0 to approve a resolution to hire two individuals as seasonal employees of the Rock Creek Enterprise.
