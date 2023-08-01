CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a recommendation by the County Director of Human Resources to adopt policy in alignment with the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
First introduced in February 2021 by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, and signed by President Joe Biden in December, the law that went into effect on June 27 prohibits practices by private and public sector employers with at least 15 employees, Congress, federal agencies, employment agencies, and labor organizations that discriminate against making reasonable accommodations for employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has defined reasonable accommodations as, for example, the ability to sit or drink water; receiving closer parking; having flexible hours; receiving appropriately sized uniforms and safety apparel; receiving additional break time to use the bathroom, eat, or rest; taking leave or time off to recover from childbirth; and being excused from strenuous activities or those that involve exposure to compounds unsafe during pregnancy.
Specifically, the bill declares it unlawful to fail to make reasonable accommodations to known limitations of such employees unless it would impose on an entity’s business operations undue hardship. An employer also cannot deny any employment opportunities based on the need of the entity to make reasonable accommodations to a qualified employee, require that an employee take paid or unpaid leave if a reasonable accommodation can be provided, or take adverse action in terms, conditions, or privileges of employment against an employee requesting or using reasonable accommodations that allow them to keep working.
The law further sets forth enforcement procedures and remedies for different types of employees in relation to the unlawful employment practices.
While 31 other states have laws already in place that provide accommodations for pregnant workers, the Act does not replace federal, state, or local laws that are more protective of workers affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.
The Pregnancy Discrimination Act has prohibited employers from discriminating against workers on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions since 1978 and, including Iowa’s 2013 Civil Rights Act, Iowa and federal law requires employers to provide pregnant workers the same treatment and benefits as others. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, however, provides clarity to employers who now must provide accommodations.
As unanimously voted by Clinton County Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin, Vice Chairman Dan Srp, and Erin George, the county’s Pregnant Workers Fairness Policy went into effect immediately.
